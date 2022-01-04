ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa Man Pleads No Contest To Exchanging Gunfire With Police

By City News Service
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

POMONA (CNS) - A man whom authorities said exchanged gunfire with police in Azusa last year pleaded guilty today.

Edward Gamino, 35, of Azusa was sentenced to 11 years and four months in state prison following his plea to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer and two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or motor vehicle, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

On June 6, 2021, with the assistance of a Los Angeles County sheriff's department helicopter, officers responded to reports of a man firing shots from a mobile home complex in the 800 block of East Foothill Boulevard, according to the Azusa Police Department.

A foot chase ensued in which Gamino fired at an Azusa police officer, police said.

Police returned fire, but no one was struck.

Police said Gamino subsequently barricaded himself inside the home of an elderly resident and engaged in a short standoff with officers before surrendering. The resident inside the home was not injured in the incident.

Gamino has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

Comments / 1

 

