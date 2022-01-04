VERIFY: No, COVID-19 tests don't collect your DNA

Covid test kits that only use nasal swabs are slower to pick up Omicron infections than throat swabs, scientists believe.According to a new real-world study, it may take an average of three days for people to test positive on a nasal-based lateral flow test (LFT) after their first positive PCR result.This is likely because the virus grows quicker in the throat than the nose, and is therefore more easily detectable, experts say. Whereas some LFTs only require a nasal swab, all PCR tests involve taking samples from both the nose and the back of throat.The research, which is based in...
