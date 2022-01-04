ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele’s ’30′ Has Spent Six Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200

By Jordan Rose
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month after its debut on Dec. 4, Adele’s latest album 30 has now spent six consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 200 charts. According to Billboard, the album sold 99,000 equivalent units this past week, allowing it to maintain its spot. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 this...

www.complex.com

Comments / 1

wfav951.com

Drake Is Billboard’s Top Artist Of The Year

With all the end-of-the-year charts making news, Drake looks to be at the top of them all. Billboard announced that he is their Top Artist of the Year. A few notable accomplishments include his album, Certified Lover Boy, it debuted at #1 and finished at #5 on the Billboard 200 of 2021.
Gephardt Daily

Adele’s ’30’ tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week

Jan. 1 (UPI) — Singer-songwriter Adele’s “30” is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble’s “Christmas,” followed by Taylor Swift‘s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” at No. 3, Roddy Ricch’s “Live Life Fast” at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” at No. 5.
Hello Magazine

Adele's stunning take on Disney princess Snow White has to be seen to be believed

Adele has given fans a gorgeous Disney moment as she shared the second look at her new music video, Oh My God. The singer took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a stunning deep red-colored gown with a bardot neckline and three-quarter length sleeves. She sits holding a golden red apple in one hand looking contemplative. Her hair is swept off the face with a 90s-wet look and her face has a sun-kissed glow thanks to a standout contour and wine-colored lipstick.
mix929.com

Adele joins exclusive chart club, thanks to ’30”s six-week stint at number one

Adele‘s new album 30 is enjoying a sixth week at number one on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, which has now allowed her to join an exclusive club. Adele has now spent 40 weeks at number one on the Top 200 over her career, counting 30‘s six weeks on top, plus 25, which spent 10 weeks at number one, and 21, which was number one for a record 24 weeks.
wfav951.com

Adele Earns 18th Week At #1 On Artist 100 Chart

It’s a milestone week for Adele, as she has now reached her 18th week at #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. As she continues to be the top musical act in the U.S. due to continued success of her album 30, she also has two singles from the album that have now spent 6 weeks at #1.
Complex

Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Pop Smoke, Adele, and More Among the Highest-Selling and Streaming Artists of 2021

As we enter 2022, MRC Data (f.k.a. Nielsen) has unveiled its end-of-year numbers to show us who controlled 2021 in terms of streams and sales. As highlighted by Billboard, Morgan Wallen had the highest-selling album of the year by equivalent album units with Dangerous: The Double Album, moving 3.23 million. Following him is Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour doing 2.8 million units, and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy moving 1.9 million. Rounding out the top five for the year are Adele’s 30 and Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, which is impressive considering it came out back in July 2020.
Billboard

Adele’s ’30’ Has Largest Annual Sales for Any Album Since 2018, Logs Sixth Week at No. 1 on Top Album Sales

Adele’s 30 locks up a sixth consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Jan. 8). It’s the first album with six weeks in a row at No. 1 since Adele’s own 25 linked together seven straight weeks in the lead six years ago (Dec. 12, 2015 – Jan. 23, 2016-dated charts). 25 spent a total of 11 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on Top Album Sales.
Billboard

Adele’s ’30’ Reigns Again In Australia

Adele’s 30 (Columbia/Sony) extends its reign over the Australian albums chart into a seventh week, while Elton John and Dua Lipa return to No. 1 on the national singles survey with “Cold Heart” (Universal/Warner). After dipping to No. 4 last week during the Christmas rush, Pnau’s remix...
1029thebuzz.com

The Beatles Back On Top Of The Billboard Charts

The success of the Peter Jackson's nearly eight-hour The Beatles: Get Back documentary on Disney+ still lingers with the band's 1970 Let It Be album sitting on top of the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart for the first time. Upon its original release, Let It Be hit Number One on...
thesagonline.com

Adele’s emotional and vulnerable “30” did not disappoint

Adele released her long-awaited album, “30,” on Nov. 19, 2021, her first album in six years. “30” follows the famous album “25,” which won both “Album of the Year” and “Best Pop Vocal Album” at the 2017 Grammy Awards. “Hello,” the album’s widely recognizable single, won the awards for “Record of the Year,” “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Solo Performance.”
The Independent

Adele wears crimson gown and diamond jewellery in new music video teaser

Adele has sent fans into a frenzy with her latest teaser for the upcoming music video to her track, “Oh My God”.Excitement isn’t just about the new video, however, but also the singer’s glamorous ensemble.In the photograph, which she posted on Instagram on Saturday, the 33-year-old is pictured wearing a bright crimson satin gown that features an off-shoulder neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves and a full skirt.Adele has accessorised the look with diamond jewellery, including a pair of drop diamond earrings, two rings, and a dramatic diamond necklace.Her hair has been scraped back in a wet look and, in terms of...
The Independent

Music: 2021 was a good year for Wallen, Adele -- and vinyl

New data from the music industry confirms what a lot of people long suspected — 2021 was a very good year for Morgan Wallen Adele and vinyl.MRC Data's year-end report, presented in collaboration with Billboard showed that Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” ended 2021 as both the top country album of the year and the most popular album across all genres, with 3.2 million equivalent album units earned during the year.That's despite Wallen being rebuked by the music industry after a video surfaced showing him blurting out a racial slur. The singer was dropped by his label,...
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
