After five years, Seth Oster is leaving UTA at month’s end to take another post. The news was announced internally Friday via an email from UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer: “I am disappointed to say that Seth Oster, our partner and Global Chief Communications Officer, has decided to pursue a new opportunity and is leaving UTA at the end of the month. Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises. He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb. His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive to tell...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO