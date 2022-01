How much support should parents with children at home get from the government? Who deserves to receive it? And what’s a reasonable amount for that support to cost?. Those are the policy questions roiling Washington right now as last year’s massive expansion of the federal child tax credit lapses and politicians debate whether and how to renew the landmark initiative. Thus far, its fate—and form—have largely been in the hands of one man, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He says his party’s latest draft of the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better benefits bill will increase inflation and the deficit too much to get his vote, and suggested the tax credit—a central component of the bill—should come with work requirements and lower income limits.

