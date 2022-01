Grocery retailers are facing an unprecedented opportunity in Germany. Since early 2020, with foodservice largely restricted, most food spending was channelled into grocery stores which suddenly found themselves with the cash needed to reinvest in their businesses and strengthen their market positions. Stores have been remodelled in some cases, an increasing number of private label ranges featuring organic “bio” and regional products have appeared on store shelves, and most retail chains are exploring their options in terms of e-commerce and grocery delivery. Meanwhile, private savings in Germany increased by 5.4% in 2020, according to national statistics. With fewer options in dining and travel, many consumers spent more on groceries, trading up to premium products and convenience. Per capita spend in supermarkets alone increased by 6.2% in 2020 according to Euromonitor International’s Passport Retailing data.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 8 DAYS AGO