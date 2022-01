While San Diego is better known for its craft beer and wine culture, it is also a hub for some of the best pizza places in California. You can find numerous eateries around the city, but if you want the perfectly hot cheesy pizza, Little Italy is the place to be. Discover California-inspired concoctions with unconventional toppings, classic Italian-style pizzas, and solid representations of other regional specialties, such as New York and Chicago-style pies. Here are some of the best pizza places in Little Italy that will satisfy even the most discerning pizza connoisseur. 1. Monello Address: 750 W Fir St, San Diego,...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO