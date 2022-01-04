Several unannounced projects are in the works at Danganronpa developer Spike Chunsoft

This sure made me feel the Ultimate Despair. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc is a cult classic game that gained notoriety in the West due to, of all things, an online let’s play that served as the first entry point to the series that English-speaking audiences had. It was officially released in English on PlayStation Vita three years later, and now finally makes its way to Nintendo systems for the first time on Switch. This is a game that I have a lot of complex feelings about playing for the first time in 2021, and unfortunately that’s only made worse by the fact that the Switch version has some pretty clear issues that betray one of the cheapest, laziest port jobs I’ve ever seen.

