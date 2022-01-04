ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Several unannounced projects are in the works at Danganronpa developer Spike Chunsoft

By Addin
gamingideology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe famitsu has set up an overview page where various Japanese developers and publishers post their New Year’s cards and greet the fans. Spike Chunsoft is one of...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Developer of The Last Guardian wants to announce new project this year

Fumito Ueda is known as the creator of ICO, Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian. All games that conquered hearts with their own style and, in addition to Ueda, were also closely associated with Sony. Fumito Ueda is now independent with his studio genDesign and has been working...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Alan Wake 2 Developers partner with Tencent for unannounced Co-Op game

We don't know if this is a good sign... Remedy Entertainment - the developers behind the much-loved Alan Wake, Control, Quantum Break, and the upcoming survival-horror game Alan Wake 2 - are partnering with Tencent for an unannounced Co-Op multiplayer game codenamed "Vanguard". This is going to be a "games as a service" title from a studio with no experience in this - think back to how Marvel's Avengers did...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Nioh publisher Koei Tecmo are working on three unannounced games

Koei Tecmo will be pretty busy in 2022 as the work continues on several major projects, which are yet to be officially announced, Team Ninja brand director Fumihiko Yasuda reveals in the latest interview with the Japanese gaming website 4Gamer. New games from Koei Tecmo will be revealed sometime in...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Koei Tecmo Will Unleash Its "Full Power" In 2022, With Projects That Have Been In Development For Several Years

Video game companies around the globe have been preparing for 2022 for some time now, and it includes Koei Tecmo. In an end-of-year 4Gamer feature, the Japanese company teased what's to come in the new year. Apparently, it intends to reveal a number of projects that have been in development for several years and will pave the way for the company's future. One additional promise was that they would display the "full power of the current Koei Tecmo".
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#The Somnium Files#Engima Archives
Nintendo World Report

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Switch) Review

This sure made me feel the Ultimate Despair. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc is a cult classic game that gained notoriety in the West due to, of all things, an online let’s play that served as the first entry point to the series that English-speaking audiences had. It was officially released in English on PlayStation Vita three years later, and now finally makes its way to Nintendo systems for the first time on Switch. This is a game that I have a lot of complex feelings about playing for the first time in 2021, and unfortunately that’s only made worse by the fact that the Switch version has some pretty clear issues that betray one of the cheapest, laziest port jobs I’ve ever seen.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Gunlord Developer NGDEV Announces New Shoot’em Up

NGDEV, the studio behind Razion and Gunlord, has announced the shoot’em up GUNVEIN for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCs. Further details have not yet been disclosed. But hey, it’s a shoot’em up!. A first teaser trailer with work-in-progress material does provide some insight. Gunvein...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Atlus: Project Re Fantasy Development is Wrapping Up

While we still haven’t really seen much concrete info on the game, Atlus has confirmed Project Re Fantasy development is wrapping up, finally. Developed by new internal team Studio Zero, the news that Project Re Fantasy development is wrapping up comes via team director Katsura Hashino in Famitsu’s big end of year interview roundup.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Game Developer Hideo Kojima Teases New Work & 'Radical Project' in 2022

Game developer Hideo Kojima posted a New Year's greeting on Sunday and teased that he is "going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project" in 2022. He added that he hopes to move forward with a video team and "may start doing something like a radio project?"
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamingideology.com

Advertising campaign with Red XIII causes speculation

Square Enix also has a new promotional campaign Final Fantasy VII Remake started. The campaign kicks off with a Midgar Today news video. According to this information, Red XIII fled the Shinra building and the company took countermeasures. Ask citizens to pay attention. Also part of this campaign is the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Developers considered changing the core concept completely

The famitsu did an interview too New Pokemon Snap published, in which two key members of the project participated: Pokémon President Tsunekazu Ishihara and producer Haruki Suzaki. Nintendo All translated excerpts from it. The point was also that there was definitely the idea of ​​bringing Pokémon Snap back to...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Bungie Appears To Be Hiring For Its Unannounced Project

Last year, you might recall how the Destiny and former Halo developer Bungie was teasing something, that appeared to be tied to an unannounced project. While it seems nobody really knows exactly what is going on behind the scenes at Bungie, it's still recruiting for this new project, with a former Guild Wars 2 team member signing on as senior narrative lead.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Spike Chunsoft New Year Sale Discounts 12 Nintendo Switch Games

Spike Chunsoft has started a New Year Sale on the Nintendo eShop. Nintendo Switch games and downloadable content receive discounts in Europe to kick off the year. This sale will end on 12th January 2022, before which you can save up to 85 percent on games such as AI: The Somnium Files, PixelJunk Eden 2, Steins;Gate Elite and Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Controversial PlayStation remake reportedly arriving as PS5 download in 2022

The release of a Last of Us Remake on PS5 is expected to take place, and a new report suggests the project could be ready to hit the PlayStation Store in late 2022. While the game itself is seen as one of the best to launch on any PlayStation platform, the alleged remake is a little more controversial.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Project Zomboid’ NPCs teased in the latest developer update

The Indie Stone has released their latest update that includes more information on Project Zomboid‘s upcoming NPCs. The Indie Stone’s latest blog update includes a brief video of “proof-of-concept of various aspects of our NPC tech”. The video shows various ai sneaking around buildings and fighting with the dead. AI characters have been experimented with for a long time in Project Zomboid, but managing director Chris Simpson recently shared in an interview with NME that they would be coming to the game soon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Mortal Kombat’s 30th Anniversary Is THIS Year: The Original Remaster Of The Trilogy Could Land In 2022

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Time really doesn’t fly. This year marks 30 years since Sub Zero, Scorpion and the iconic words “Finish Him” ​​were introduced to gamers with the launch of the first Mortal Kombat. This influential and iconic Midway fighter debuted in arcades in October 1992 before being ported to home consoles — and was like nothing gamers had ever seen before.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Two-month revenue breaks 4 million U.S. dollars, and the developer resumes the successful journey of “Escape Simulator”

[GameLookspecialmanuscriptnoreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook report/Independent games have been regarded by many players as a clear stream in the game industry. In the past two years, independent games at home and abroad have also shown a rising trend, from “Dead Cell” and “Hades” to this year’s domestic game “Ghost Valley Eight” “Desolate” and “Dyson Ball Project” are all high-quality products with good reputation and good sales.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy