Malik Monk is quickly becoming a fan favorite of the Los Angeles Lakers' faithful thanks to his hustle, offensive skillset, and determination. The 23-year-old guard signed a minimum contract with L.A. in the offseason but has provided the team with way more value than the size of his deal would indicate. Since entering the starting lineup, Monk has provided the Lakers with a spark, scoring at least 15 points in all six games and 20 or more in four of them.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO