Music

Gucci Mane Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane On "Fake Friends"

By Aron A.
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGucci Mane spent the past year establishing and solidifying the 1017 roster. Though he delivered projects like So Icy Boyz, Icy Daddy and Christmas' So Icy Christmas. Each of these projects offered a few solid cuts from...

Gucci Mane – “Fake Friends”

After spreading some annual holiday cheer with his So Icy Christmas album, Gucci Mane is back with his first release of 2022. The Gooch wrotes a letter to his one-year-old son in the form of “Fake Friends.” Sampling some classic Whodini, the track is a cautionary tale for his seed to always keep his grass cut low enough to spot the snakes. Listen to it below.
Gucci Mane Casually Gifts Keyshia Ka'Oir $1,000,000 For Her 37th Birthday

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir certainly know how to spoil one another. For Christmas, the model gifted her husband a $1,000,000 Bugatti Chiron watch, and when she celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday, January 6th, he didn't hesitate to get her back. The "Lemonade" rapper placed countless 20s, 50s, and...
Person
Gucci Mane
Gucci Mane Taps Whodini For 'Fake Friends' Old School Storytelling Track

Gucci Mane has taken iconic Hip Hop group Whodini’s classic hit “Friends” and reworked it for his storytelling “Fake Friends” anthem. In an Instagram post on Monday (January 3), Gucci Mane shared a clip of the “Fake Friends” video featuring his one-year-old son Ice Davis, whom he has determined is old enough to begin learning about his father’s life and the difference between real and fake love.
Keyshia Ka'Oir Demands Another Baby From Gucci Mane: "I Need Me Anotha One"

Although Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir got married back in 2017, it wasn't until December 2020 when the iconic Hip-Hop couple welcomed their first child into the world. In the year since the birth of Ice Davis, Gucci has been extremely busy dropping albums like Ice Daddy and So Icy Christmas as well as developing the careers of Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, and his other new 1017 artists, but judging from a recent social media post from his wife, he may need to slow things down a bit in 2022.
Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Take an Island Holiday Baecation

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves dipped off for a holiday baecation. TheJasmineBrand notes the two shared images flying in similar aircraft, both over an island. Jayda shared her images solo, while Lil Baby appeared alongside Meek Mill. During Christmas, Jayda posted a new Rolls Royce on Instagram, which many believed...
Gucci Mane’s Wife Gifts Him A $1 Million-Dollar Watch

Celebrities and their families certainly celebrated the holidays in a big way this year. For instance, Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Kaoir gifted each other with some pretty expensive gifts. In particular, Kaoir bought her man a $1 million-dollar watch. Though, Keyshia kaoir didn’t just gift her husband any ol’ watch. She bought him a one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron watch. Looks like the two are ringing in the new year in a big way.
Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
