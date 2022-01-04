ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Go-Big Show Season Two Premieres This Week

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTBS is premiering the second season of the Go-Big Show featuring Cody Rhodes this week. The series will premiere its second...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Star Exits as CBS Orders Season 2

CSI: Vegas, the successor to the original CSI series, earned a second season order on Dec. 15. However, one star is not returning for the next batch of episodes. William Petersen is out, meaning Gil Grissom will not be in Season 2. Grissom will remain as an executive producer, but not as an actor. The news came just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

How Well do You Know ‘Go Big Show’? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Go-Big Show is finally returning to TBS this week. The series will begin it’s second season on January 6 at 9 p.m. While eagerly waiting for the premiere, let’s see how much you already know about the format of this show. Unlike most quizzes, this is not opinion...
TV SHOWS
Idaho Statesman

Boise on reality TV: Idahoan stars in season premiere of ‘inspirational’ CBS show

Idaho’s capital city will get some national TV love this weekend and, for once, it’s not those cheerful “Boise Boys” again. But the dynamic feels similarly apropos. The season premiere of “Undercover Boss” features College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, a Florida-based company with a Boise location. Part of the episode, airing at 7 p.m. Friday on CBS, was filmed here.
BOISE, ID
Cinema Blend

One Big Challenge Of Judging Go-Big Show's Wild And Amazing Acts, According To Jennifer Nettles

The television landscape is filled with a variety of reality competition shows, each highlighting contestants with a variety of skills. Shows like The Voice allow singers to seek guidance from stars like Ariana Grande and John Legend, resulting in unexpected performances. Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars gives actors, singers and even NBA stars (one of which is the new champ) the chance to show their stuff on the dance floor. And of course, there’s a plethora of cooking shows, too. Go-Big Show, however, brings in competitors with skill sets that are a bit more… unique. I mean, there aren’t many shows that feature a man stuffing rattlesnakes in his mouth. Contestants definitely push themselves to the limits, but there’s also a big challenge that comes with judging those wild and amazing acts, according to Jennifer Nettles.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Finally Gets Premiere Date, First Footage Released

“The Boys” will be back in town this summer, Amazon’s Prime Video revealed Friday, along with the first footage from Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. The third season of “The Boys” will launch with its first three episodes on Friday, June 3. Just like they did with Season 2, showrunner Eric Kripke and “The Boys” team have decided to roll out the Season 3 episodes weekly, rather than the all-at-once dump treatment Season 1 received. The remaining five episodes of Season 3 will launch each Friday after the premiere, leading up to the season finale on July 8. Per Amazon, “‘The...
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Jennifer Nettles on Judging Even Bigger Acts in Go-Big Show S2 [Exclusive Interview]

Either go big or go home. In the reality competition series Go-Big Show, season two proved to be even bigger and more badass than its previous season. Go-Big Show showcases supersized talents on a scale never been seen on television. With some of the most extreme and death-defying acts from around the country, the second season spotlights everything from underwater escape artists, bull jumpers, and incredible feats of strength to trick riders and world-record holders. The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize or go home.
TV SHOWS
aithority.com

Innovative Comedian Todd Montesi Premieres His “PN & FRIENDS” Show This Week In The Metaverse

Innovative NYC-based comedian Todd Montesi, who’s made appearances on HBO, Comedy Central & other myriad platforms, is setting his sights on a new frontier: The Metaverse. Creator of the “meta-sitcom” PN & FRIENDS, Todd Montesi is premiering the newest episode of his project on the upcoming platform SPACE “a virtual world building the next frontier of social commerce experiences in the metaverse.” Created by young tech guru Batis Samadian, who Todd met during the NFT NYC convention last Fall, they have been sharing ideas and reaching back and forth for collaboration about bringing both the mediums of performance and virtual reality together. “I like doing things next level” says Montesi “and this feels right up our alley with what I’m trying to do with entertainment and storytelling in the 21st century.”
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Space Force: Season Two; Netflix Sets 2022 Premiere for Steve Carell Series

Space Force is returning for its second season. Netflix has announced a February premiere date for the Steve Carell comedy series. The seven-episode season will also star John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake. Netflix shared the following about the return of the...
TV SERIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Hunter Schafer debuts bold new bangs at the Euphoria season two premiere

The second season of Euphoria starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer is finally here, which means that the glamourous cast is back in full, hyper-stylised, era-defining force, as demonstrated on last night's red carpet. For a photo call in Los Angeles, the actors each embraced full glam, and Hunter Schafer used the opportunity to show off a set of a freshly shorn, abbreviated fringe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'The Sopranos' Star Joining Season 2 of Hit HBO Series

When the second season of White Lotus opens its doors, a familiar face to HBO viewers will be there to meet them. The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli was cast in The White Lotus Season 2 in the lead role, Deadline reported Wednesday. The White Lotus was a surprise hit for HBO and was initially planned as a limited series before its success inspired HBO to renew the show as an anthology series.
TV SERIES

