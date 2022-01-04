ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UCF Quarterback Commits To Oklahoma

By Jake Meyer
 6 days ago
Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel has announced his decision to transfer to the University of Oklahoma.

Gabriel posted the announcement on Twitter Monday evening.

Gabriel was the starting quarterback for UCF for two seasons before his 2021 campaign was cut short by an injury.

Gabriel posted video game numbers during his time with UCF, accounting for more than 8,000 passing yards, and tossing 70 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions. He also ran the ball into the end zone 8 times.

