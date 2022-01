The all-new compact pickup looks wild but is a real truck with available all-wheel-drive. In the rapidly-growing small truck market, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has an edge on the competition. Several edges, in fact. Based on the radically restyled new Hyundai Tucson crossover SUV, it is easily the edgiest looking small truck for sale today. While all the others look like, well, trucks, the Santa Cruz looks like a Baja racer. The sharp lines and multiple creases also help integrate the short four-foot bed into the body. I smiled every time I saw it.

