The oldest person in the world just turned 119. Here's how she spends her days.

By Annie Reneau
 6 days ago

Most of us would consider it a wonder to reach the age of 100, much less 119. But Kane Tanaka, a woman living in Fukuoka, Japan, who boasts the "oldest person in the world" title, celebrated her 119th birthday on January 2.

Guinness World Records tweeted her a happy birthday and shared a video of her from 2019, when she was officially given the title. Guinness shared that she was born—prematurely, no less—on January 2, 1903, the same year that the first silent film was released and the year Wilbur and Orville Wright achieved sustained, powered flight for the first time.

She has seen two world wars, two pandemics, the invention of countless technologies and more life changes than children of today could possibly imagine. She married at age 19 and raised five children. Her husband ran a family rice and noodle business, which she helped run when he went off to war in 1937.

What's most fascinating, however, is how she spends her days now.

According to Insider , Tanaka lives in a rest home, where she wakes up at 6 a.m. and spends part of her day studying mathematics. She loves solving number puzzles and playing board games. (Guinness shared in 2019 that she had become an expert in the game of Othello, often beating the nursing home staff.)

Happy birthday to Kane Tanaka! She turns 119 today https://twitter.com/gwr/status/1104338626492665857 …

According to Kyodo News , Tanaka enjoys carbonated drinks and chocolate. During her Guinness ceremony, she was gifted a box of chocolates, and when someone asked her how many chocolates she wanted to eat, she replied, "100."

The person who holds the record for the oldest person to ever live (verified in recorded history) is Jeanne Louise Calment of France who died in 1997 when she was 122. She was also fond of chocolate, reportedly eating two pounds of chocolate a week.

She was 11 when WWI started, 36 when WWII started, 74 when Star Wars was released, and 116 when Covid-19 started. And her name is Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest living person at age 118 years. She was born on January 2, 1903. #Tiredearthpic.twitter.com/PPcFFHyRg5

That's two supercentenarians who have embraced chocolate, just saying.

Tanaka's 62-year-old grandson, Eiji, told Kyodo News that he would like to congratulate her in person soon. "I hope she remains healthy and has fun everyday as she grows older," he said.

Happy birthday, Kane Tanaka! Here's to another wild and wonderful trip around the sun.

Bumblebee82
5d ago

I hope to God I don't live THAT long! I couldn't take havin to watch EVERYONE I love and care about die. And at HER age everyone is literally EVERYONE

Lynn Peckham
3d ago

What a gift to be that old and have your mind. MATHEMATICS!!! WOW!! Mist kids today have to use a computer/tablet to just figure out change!!! Congratulations and Happy birthday!!

David Houseman
5d ago

Napping, short walks to the bathroom. Eat rice with every meal, and lots of saki

