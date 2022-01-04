ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With caveats in place, 'A Reason to Hope' ain't too bad

Daily Jefferson County Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"A Reason for Hope" by Kristin von Kreisler, c.2022, Kensington, $15.95, 336 pages. Bad things happen to good people. This is something you know, but why you? When the worst can happen, why does it? Were you were born under unlucky stars or with terrible karma? Maybe you're just some poor,...

Bookworm: Tackling date rate – ‘A Reason for Hope’

Bad things happen to good people. This is something you know, but why you? When the worst can happen, why does it? Were you were born under unlucky stars or with terrible karma? Maybe you’re just some poor, forgotten schlub in the universal scheme of things. Or maybe, as in the new book “A Reason for Hope” by Kristin von Kreisler, there’s something better in store for you.
