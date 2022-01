Just when you thought nothing could be more predictable than ordering a Coke at McDonald's — because, really, what's a safer bet than that? — one viral TikTok from late 2021 revealed an earthworm infestation in a soft drinks machine at a U.K. McDonald's location (via Newsweek). Though the critters are important to our planet's ecosystem, most people would rather them crawl around in a garden than a fast food restaurant's soda machine, which is why the situation was quickly addressed.

