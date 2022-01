At one point, Sony considered the idea of making MJ (Zenaya) into her own superhero in the Spider-Man universe, but the idea has since been abandoned. That's according to Zendaya and her co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland, who dropped the revelation during an interview posted to Russian social media platform Odnoklassniki (also known as "OK"). This wasn't one of those cases where somebody let slip something they shouldn't have, or provided a shocking behind-the-scenes detail without knowing it would get picked up. In this case, the reporter asked Zendaya directly whether she had ever asked producers to get her suited up.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO