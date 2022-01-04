ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU men's basketball: Sooners could be short handed against No. 1 Baylor

By Jesse Crittenden
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 3 days ago
Oklahoma guard Jordan Goldwire dribbles during the Sooners’ game against Kansas State at the Lloyd Noble Center. AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki

The second game of Oklahoma’s conference schedule could be its toughest test this season.

On Tuesday, the Sooners take on Baylor, last season’s national champions. But the Bears have picked up right where they left off last season, and currently sit as the No. 1 ranked team with a 13-0 record.

It already shaped up to be a tough test for OU coach Porter Moser and the Sooners. But they may also be without leading-scorer Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortez.

The trio missed the Sooners’ 71-69 win over Kansas State Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols, and they’re questionable again for the Baylor game.

“They’re out of their five-day quarantine,” Moser said during media availability Monday. “Yesterday we didn’t practice, we walked through some stuff. We’ll know more tomorrow. We’ve got more questions we’ve got to answer, but they’re out of their five-day quarantine window and we’ll know more tomorrow. That’s all I can really give you right now.”

While Moser had to be creative to overcome their absences against Kansas State, other players stepped up. Elijah Harkless continued his role as the team’s go-to scorer, finishing with a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds. Umoja Gibson didn’t shoot well but still made clutch free throws to seal the game, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds and two assists.

One bright spot was bench forward Ethan Chargois, who stepped up in Tanner Groves’ absence. He finished with a team-high nine rebounds, including four offensive, and also had a team-high four assists.

He’ll likely play more minutes against Baylor if Tanner Groves remains out. But Moser’s message to Chargois has been to stay out of foul trouble after he was whistled for four against the Wildcats.

“There’s a lot of work we’re doing with him,” Moser said. “... He gets a little anxious and he’s trying to block everything. Two of his fouls [against Kansas State], he came swiping down and you could see one, we showed him in the film yesterday, he came over and he wound up and swiped at the block and they called a foul. and if you go slow motion, you could maybe have a case that he missed everything. But it 100 percent looked like a foul.

“He had some really good minutes. I called him late that night and I said, ‘Ethan, you had nine rebounds. We had 18 second-chance points and I think 11 of them came off of your offensive rebounds.’ He really did some good things. He didn’t give us direct points but his minutes were good. We need more of them, especially when we’re down Tanner.”

One strategy Moser tried was playing small with Jalen Hill at the center position, and he responded with 10 points and eight rebounds.

That could be a look that Moser goes to against Baylor, though his concern is rebounding. The Bears are ninth nationally in rebounding margin and 10th in offensive rebounds (14), and the Sooners’ small-ball lineups could have trouble on the boards.

“First and foremost, it’s about the rebounding,” Moser said about Baylor. “They’re an athletic rebounding team. We’ve played Florida and Arkansas, and [I’ve said], ‘Man, these guys, the way they rebound, those two teams [are great].’ and then all of a sudden you’re playing the best of the best at rebounding.

“They crash, they’re long, they come hard, they kick it out for 3s. They really dominate the glass. That’s the No. 1 thing first and foremost — you’ve got to be thinking about how [good] at rebounding they are.”

It’s possible the Sooners are at full strength against the Bears. If not, they’ll need guys to step up once again.

“They’re deep. There’s no slippage. Their leading scorer comes off the bench,” Moser said. “Their second five could compete for a crown in this league. They’re that deep. To be short-handed against that … you don’t want that. For us, you just have to find guys stepping up, some different guys, hopefully get some guys back.”

