ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duarte, CA

Meet the artist behind the mural at The Huntington in Duarte, Damon Hyldreth

By Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mndn9_0dbzgu1600

The Huntington, a mixed-use commercial and apartment complex opening in Duarte next month, will feature a sculpture called Phoenix, created by artist Damon Hyldreth.

The building’s owner, Richman Group, contracted with Art + Artisans consulting out of Austin, TX to bring Hyldreth’s work to Duarte. Damon Hyldreth, who has degrees in industrial design from Ohio State University and sculpture from San Francisco Art Institute, has been creating sculptures for over 30 years.

“My process in sculpture is of discovery through making, a form of travel. I have a conversation with my materials, consider their potential energy, and lure out of them the dynamic forces of nature,” Hyldreth wrote in a statement. “I allow the work to evolve, probing shapes and investigating its capacity to change.”

Hyldreth’s specialty is with the medium of metal, his work featuring bronze, stainless steel, and painted steel. He strives to create sculptures that are heavy in structure yet delicate in form, as captured in Phoenix.

He hopes his work encourages viewers to find comfort in the contrast between two unlike states. For example, themes in Phoenix balance inactivity and movement through the use of negative and positive space.

Speaking to his process while creating Phoenix, Hyldreth wrote: “The Phoenix sculpture has its origin in an earlier sculpture of mine which was a singular form. I experimented with mirroring the original sculpture on itself and found that the new creation was greater than the sum of its parts. The effect of intertwining forms produced an entirely new design, which conjured an image of a Phoenix rising from the fire of rebirth.”

The Phoenix is a classic symbol with origins in ancient Egypt, representing eternity, strength, and renewal. The sculpture’s characteristics are an apt fit for The Huntington, which is likewise a symbol of revitalization for Duarte’s downtown.

The city encourages residents to visit the sculpture downtown and snap a picture to post on social media and tag the City of Duarte on social media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA officials remember Councilman Tom LaBonge on one-year anniversary of death

Los Angeles officials Friday remembered former Councilman Tom LaBonge, who was known as Mr. Los Angeles, on the one-year anniversary of his death. “One year ago, L.A. lost a giant in Tom LaBonge — a true public servant who brought so much passion and decency to the task of building a stronger, safer and fairer Los Angeles,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Friday. “Today, we remember the imprint he left on the a city he loved — and that loved him right back.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

COVID forces delay in Pan African Film and Arts Festival

The Pan African Film and Arts Festival, originally planned for early February, has been postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 infections, organizers announced Friday. “The decision to postpone this year’s PAFF did not come easy because we were looking forward to celebrating our 30th anniversary in-person with our community,” Ayuko Babu, PAFF executive director, said in a statement. “But we could not in good conscious put the PAFF community in harm’s way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

ACE Eddie Awards pushed back, moved in light of COVID surge

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising case numbers, American Cinema Editors announced Wednesday a one-week delay in its 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards, along with a change of venue and reduced attendance to allow for social distancing. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Feb. 26 at the Academy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Duarte, CA
HeySoCal

From True Crimes to Tacos: Hey SoCalendar Jan 3-9

Hey SoCal! It’s a brand new year, and brand new you, and brand new mistakes to make. We’ll give you a head start with this weeks Hey SoCalendar!. Step into the macabre with the Hollywood True Crime Walking Tour. Tuesday. Get caliente in WeHo at Rocco’s Taco Tuesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

2022 Rose Parade sees noticeably smaller crowd than years past

The 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade made a colorful return to Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena with a smaller-than-usual crowd lining the sidewalks to see dozens of elaborate floral floats, high-energy marching bands and equestrian teams in the iconic New Year’s Day tradition that was called off last year due to COVID-19.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy