CES gadget show shortened to 3 days; some big tech stay away

wmar2news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) —The CES tech convention in Las Vegas will run from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, one day shorter than originally planned. The sprawling exhibition will take place during...

www.wmar2news.com

Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
AFP

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show. "What is the metaverse if you can't feel it?" asked Jose Fuertes, founder of the Spain-based startup Owo, which made the jacket. "It's just avatars." The "metaverse" -- a parallel universe where human, augmented and virtual realities are supposed to merge -- was a hot theme at the annual gadget extravaganza in Las Vegas, with startups showing off computers, headsets and other gear promising to enhance time spent in virtual worlds. Owo touts its jacket as able to immerse wearers, whether in video games or in the metaverse, letting them feel "a gunshot, the wind, someone grabbing your arm and even a hug from a loved one."
wccbcharlotte.com

What The Tech? New Gadgets Unveiled at CES

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The greatest tech show on earth isn’t the same, but CES is being held in Las Vegas after canceling the live event last year due to COVID-19. While the in-person event is back on, many tech companies pulled out of CES this year due to concerns about the Omicron variant of the virus. That doesn’t necessarily mean a shortage of unique and interesting gadgets though.
ZDNet

Best CES 2022 tech gadgets you can buy right now

CES 2022 is nearing an end, but the barrage of tech announcements the past three days has been enough to keep any enthusiast satisfied. That satisfaction, however, is often short-lived. We've seen companies like BMW and Samsung boast about next-gen displays, Google and Amazon exclaim about ambient computing in cars, but there's one thing that these announcements share: Launch dates in the unforeseeable future. Fortunately, there's still a shelf of new and innovative tech that will please any electronic-craving sweet tooth. See below for the best gadgets that are available to order today.
texasstandard.org

Fewer exhibitors, but CES still offers big TVs and fanciful gadgets

The annual Consumer Electronics Show returned to an in-person format this week, though many big vendors gave it a miss, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The annual Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, is back in Las Vegas this week after the pandemic forced organizers to hold an all-virtual event 2021. High-profile exhibitors including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Texas-based AT&T, along with many others did not attend due to ongoing COVID-19 risks. But lots of companies are showing their new gadgets, from giant TVs to a smart dog collar.
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
WGAU

Scaled-back CES gadget show returns to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in Las Vegas for a tech conference that's been scaled back because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions. The floors of the CES gadget show opened Wednesday with conference attendees required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination. “We...
thespoon.tech

Where to See Food Tech on the Show Floor @ CES 2022: Day 1

While CES 2022 will be smaller this year as the show returns to in-person after hosting an all-virtual show in 2021, we’re excited to see food tech as an official category on the show floor. The Spoon team will be in the Sands Expo in Booth 53752 talking to leaders from startups to funders and execs across agtech, robotics, future food and kitchen tech.
ZDNet

CES 2022: Nanotech startup shows off tiny paper-based capacitive sensors

Somalytics, a startup launched in November 2021 to commercialise technology developed by researchers at the University of Washington (in collaboration with CoMotion), is showing off two innovative sensor-driven devices at CES 2022. SomaControl is a 3D gesture monitor that allows users to interact with and control digital devices via no-contact...
