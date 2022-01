Surprising no one, the New York Independent Redistricting Commission ended its inaugural process without completing its goal of creating a bipartisan set of legislative maps in an attempt to end gerrymandering. The Democrats and Republicans on the commission each submitted their own maps – again – and with the commission evenly split between the two parties, they could not come to a consensus on a single set. So they sent both sets of lines to lawmakers, leaving it up to the state Legislature to decide which they prefer, or to redraw the maps completely.

