Driver shot, crashed into Atlanta apartment building and died
ATLANTA — A driver with a gunshot wound crashed into an Atlanta apartment Monday night. The driver was later pronounced dead.
Atlanta police said the accident happened at The Lenox Woods Apartments at 2255 Lenox Road NE.
Officers were called to an accident where a vehicle was stuck in a building and the driver was unconscious. They later said the driver had been shot and died.
This is a developing story. Watch WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for updates.
