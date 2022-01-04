ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson optimistic to return Sunday against Cavaliers

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzUlK_0dbzf2qG00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — After being away from the game of basketball for the last two years, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could make his return to the NBA court this weekend.

Senior NBA insider for ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski announced Monday that a final decision on Thompson’s debut is expected to be made once the Warriors return from back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thompson and the Warriors have been targeting his return to the court for two home games in January — Sunday vs. Cleveland or Jan. 18 vs. Detroit.

According to Wojnarowski, barring a setback, there’s increased optimism that his return will come at Sunday’s game at Chase Center.

Thompson is returning to the Warriors lineup after tearing his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and his right Achilles in a November 2020 workout.

Last month, Thompson completed a five-day stint with Santa Cruz of the G League — ultimately playing in three game-length scrimmages.

Thompson will be rejoining a Warriors team that is playing some of the NBA’s best basketball with a current NBA best record of 28-7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Raiders TE Darren Waller questionable for season finale versus Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to get star tight end Darren Waller back for their crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia says Waller will be a game-time decision for the Raiders in their showdown at home on Sunday night against the Chargers. The winner of that game is assured of a playoff spot, while the Raiders can also get in with losses by both Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. Waller hasn’t played since getting injured in the second quarter of a win on Thanksgiving at Dallas.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Klay Thompson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Klay Thompson: 'He's the most non-chalant All-Star I've been around'

“He’s actually a pretty interesting guy, as the media and people are starting to see the last couple of years with his boat, his dog, hiking and going to the beach,” Bogut said in a phone interview. “He’s really quirky and the reason I like him as an NBA player is he doesn’t follow the mantra of what he should be. “He’s the most nonchalant All-Star I’ve been around in my career. Just an everyday normal guy that’s happy with the silliest of things at times. He’s not too worried about that NBA life of sports cars and all that kind of stuff.”
NBA
The Spun

Draymond Green Reacts To Saturday’s Klay Thompson News

Draymond Green is more than ready for Klay Thompson’s return. He tweeted how excited he was that Thompson is back as it’s only going to make Golden State more dangerous. Thompson is expected to return on Sunday for the Warriors against the Cavaliers after being out for more than two years. He suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and then tore his Achilles in November of 2020.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry Reacts To The Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson is officially back. Moments ago, the Golden State Warriors announced that Thompson will make his 2021-22 season debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson has been out of action since the 2019 NBA Finals. He missed so much time due to a torn left ACL and torn right Achilles.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Espn#Chase Center#Golden Warriors#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Wojespn#The G League#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS San Francisco

Klay Thompson Frenzy Soars; Courtside Tickets For Sunday’s Return Climb To Over $70,000

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the minutes tick down to Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson’s anticipated return to the court after 2 1/2 years of an injury-forced absence, ticket prices soared into the stratosphere Friday with a pair of courtside seats being offered on a popular resale site for more than $70,000. All signs are Thompson will be in the starting lineup for Sunday evening tip-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to the Warriors website, courtside club seats go for $1,200 apiece at regular prices, but this is hardly a normal game, and a star-studded crowd is expected in the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Warriors SG Klay Thompson makes NBA return, connects on first shot attempt

It had been 941 days since Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson had played in an NBA contest. The last time No. 11 was on the Chase Center hardwood, the Dubs were still technically the defending champions, the United States of America had a different president, and the COVID-19 pandemic was still months away from beginning.
NBA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy