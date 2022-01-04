Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson optimistic to return Sunday against Cavaliers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — After being away from the game of basketball for the last two years, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could make his return to the NBA court this weekend.

Senior NBA insider for ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski announced Monday that a final decision on Thompson’s debut is expected to be made once the Warriors return from back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thompson and the Warriors have been targeting his return to the court for two home games in January — Sunday vs. Cleveland or Jan. 18 vs. Detroit.

According to Wojnarowski, barring a setback, there’s increased optimism that his return will come at Sunday’s game at Chase Center.

Thompson is returning to the Warriors lineup after tearing his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and his right Achilles in a November 2020 workout.

Last month, Thompson completed a five-day stint with Santa Cruz of the G League — ultimately playing in three game-length scrimmages.

Thompson will be rejoining a Warriors team that is playing some of the NBA’s best basketball with a current NBA best record of 28-7.

