ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine boosters for 12- to 15-year olds, shortens time before everyone 12 and older can get boosted

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Alexandra Field...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who thought he was ‘hero’ for refusing jab urges people to get vaccine after Covid leaves him in ICU

An anti-vaxxer who thought himself a “hero” for refusing the Covid vaccine is calling on people not to make his mistake. Speaking from his hospital bed, where he now only breathes with the aid of an oxygen mask, Andrew Pugh said he now “wishes he’d had the vaccine” after he was struck down with Covid before Christmas. The 52-year-old was so ill that his family were told that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving after he was rushed into intensive care. Speaking from Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he is now being treated, Mr Pugh said: “I didn’t get the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Biden speaks on fight against COVID and announces doubling of antiviral pill order

President Biden updated the nation on his administration's efforts to contain COVID-19, announcing that he was doubling and accelerating the U.S. order for a Pfizer antiviral pill, and also that insurance companies would reimburse Americans for home tests. He urged Americans to get vaccinations and boosters. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus join the CBS News Special Report to discuss the president's remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
healththoroughfare.com

Oxford Vaccine Expert Drops Crucial Statement About Jabs

It’s been just revealed that an Oxford vaccine scientist released an important statement about vaccines. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. CNN noted that a leading expert who helped create the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine said Tuesday that giving everyone in the world booster shots multiple times a year is not a feasible thing to do.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

810K+
Followers
124K+
Post
644M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy