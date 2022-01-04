Chinese New Year in the Desert returning to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chinese New Year in the Desert will be returning to Las Vegas from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6 for the 11th year in a row.

Here is a schedule of all planned festivities:

Thursday, Feb. 3: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Kick-Off Feast From 12 p.m to 3 p.m at the Grand Canal Shoppes Las Vegas and The X Pot Venetian, the celebration will consist of the ‘dotting of the lion’s eyes’ ritual and traditional dance performances. Tickets range from $228 to $1,328 and can be purchased here .

Friday, Feb. 4: VIP Dinner and Karaoke From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Taverna Costa, the event includes a family style dinner and cocktails, the lion’s blessing, traditional folk dances, and rooftop karaoke. This event is currently sold out, but those who wish to attend can email janie@goldencatalyst.com to be placed on the waiting list.

Saturday, Feb. 5: Spring Festival Parade From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Las Vegas, the parade wil feature decorative floats, elaborate costumes, and traditional lions. The parade route will be finalized by Jan. 8. For more details or to apply to enter the parade, visit this link .

Sunday, Feb. 6: Closing Ceremony and Gala Dinner From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rainbow Kitchen, the closing event will feature a 9-course family-style Chinese dinner. This event is currently sold out, but those who wish to attend can email janie@goldencatalyst.com to be placed on the waiting list.



Additional information and any updates to the festivities schedule can be found at this link .

Chinese New Year in the Desert began at the Fremont Street Experience in 2012 and has since expanded its festivities to other parts of the city.

The Lunar New Year or “Spring Festival” is the most important Chinese holiday, and the money raised by Chinese New Year in the Desert has gone to educating the community about Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures as it relates to the annual celebration.

Major supporters for the celebration include the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the City of Las Vegas, JAMBA inside Harry Reid International Airport, and Golden Catalyst, LLC.

