Nick Kristof says his intent, not voting history, should dictate residency ruling

By Dirk VanderHart
opb.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Kristof says his ability to run for Oregon governor this year hinges on his intent. Despite many years spent in New York and abroad as a New York Times journalist, and his decision to vote in New York in 2020, Kristof doubled down Monday on his argument that he’s always...

www.opb.org

Comments / 2

