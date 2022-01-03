City Operations for Tuesday, January 4th

Due to the winter weather, all City of Norfolk government offices and libraries, including Slover Library, will open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4. Recreation Centers will open at their regularly scheduled times, except the Horace Downing Senior Center, the Therapeutic Recreation Center and the East Oceanview Senior Center, which will delay opening until 10:00a.m. City leadership will continue to monitor the storm. Any updates will be shared on Norfolk Alert, norfolk.gov and social media.

Trash collection will take place as usual on Tuesday, January 4.