Norfolk, VA

City Operations for Tuesday, January 4th

Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk, Virginia
 4 days ago

Due to the winter weather, all City of Norfolk government offices and libraries, including Slover Library, will open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4. Recreation Centers will open at their regularly scheduled times, except the Horace Downing Senior Center, the Therapeutic Recreation Center and the East Oceanview Senior Center, which will delay opening until 10:00a.m. City leadership will continue to monitor the storm. Any updates will be shared on Norfolk Alert, norfolk.gov and social media.

Trash collection will take place as usual on Tuesday, January 4.

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

