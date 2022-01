The Town of Danville has released a community survey, aimed at garnering feedback from residents to help direct the town's downtown plan update. Town officials are currently in the process of updating the current downtown plan, which Mayor Newell Arnerich discussed at his first Town Talk as new mayor on Friday. The existing plan was established in 1986, and the update is intended to modernize the plan to better meet the town's needs in the present day, as well as map out the next 20 years of developments downtown.

DANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO