Las Vegas, NV

Police issue over 40 speeding tickets, 19 arrested over ‘trick-driving’ stunts

By Julia Romero
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a busy weekend on local roadways after several incidents of what Metro police described as ‘trick-driving’ stunts and speeding in a Facebook post on Monday.

Police issued 41 tickets for speeding and arrested 19 drivers for ‘trick-driving’ on a public roadway over the weekend.

Suspects arrested following a busy weekend for police January 2022. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

Police also posted photos of the vehicles and suspects arrested on the LVMPD Traffic Facebook page.

An additional 10 people were arrested on related charges and police say they ended up towing away several vehicles due to the incidents.

Comments / 3

John Lundvall
5d ago

five things I have learned in my lifetime some people learn the easy way some people learn the hard way some people never learn and some people die trying and desperate people do desperate things in Desperate Times

Reply
3
 

#Stunts#Police#Driving
