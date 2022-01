The Braves’ top priority, once the lockout ends, is to sort out the situation at first base. Whether Freeman returns or not (I think he will), that remains the most glaring hole on the roster. If he leaves for greener pastures, it’s been rumored that the Braves have contacted Matt Olson, or they could pivot to Anthony Rizzo in free agency. But once they figure that out, their focus will shift to the outfield, where they still need to add at least one more player.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO