While Adults Spin Their Wheels In The Snow, The Kids Break Out Their Sleds

By Max McGee
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If it’s not Cash, then it’s Will or Carson speeding by everybody down the hill Monday at the Baltimore County Board of Education.

The lesson these kids all taught WJZ was “humility in defeat.”

It’s the calm of a winter storm bringing snow across the Baltimore region – the perfect condition for some competition.

“We had Winter Break just now and it’s our first snow day so it’s really nice,” said one middle schooler alongside his Father.

There’s nothing like zooming down with the tips of your ears freezing, your eyes watering from the wind, putting that smile on your face. It gives little kids all the emotions.

“I was scared,” a little girl explained to WJZ.

We asked why.

“I don’t know… because it feels like I’m going to hit that tree down the hill,” she laughed.

Carson from the Gilman school loves to talk trash, but at least the WJZ team didn’t finish in last.

We take a final review of the tape of a race down the hill. Perfect form with Emily and Crew anchoring. One boy wiped out but he’d be okay. Tough guys live in Baltimore.

Win or loss, not a bad way to treat an extended Winter Break.



