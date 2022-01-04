ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden strategy on Ukraine - talks but clear costs for Russia

By Ernesto BENAVIDES, Sergei SUPINSKY, Nicholas Kamm, Shaun Tandon and Francesco Fontemaggi
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
A soldier from the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, takes part in a military exercise near Kyiv on December 25, 2021 /AFP/File

From severing Russia from the world's banking system to further arming Kyiv, US President Joe Biden is hoping threats of painful consequences will deter his counterpart Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed on Ukraine's border, the Biden administration has accepted talks in Geneva next week with Moscow which has proposed agreements to limit NATO's expansion.

US officials say they are willing to discuss concerns. But few see the Biden administration as interested in grand agreements, with its objective instead changing Putin's calculus and, at best, bringing greater stability to relations.

Underlying the approach is a threat to impose on Putin, in Biden's words, "sanctions like he's never seen" if he encroaches further into Ukraine, where Russia already backs an insurgency that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.

- What sanctions are available? -

Bill Taylor, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, said the main idea was to convince Putin that the costs would be "very high" to an invasion.

US President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Oval Office on December 9, 2021 /AFP/File

"The whole idea is to make it clear to Mr. Putin that he has a choice," said Taylor, now vice president for strategic stability and security at the US Institute of Peace.

One immediate measure would likely be sanctions against Putin's inner circle and their families, depriving them of the right to travel or keep money in the West.

Germany has indicated that the cost of a Ukraine invasion could be ending Nord Stream 2 -- the gas pipeline from Russia that is nearly complete despite years of criticism from the United States and Eastern European nations.

One far-reaching option mulled in the West would be cutting Russia off the SWIFT network that connects the world's banks, a step earlier taken against Iran but not attempted against a major global economy.

But action through SWIFT, based in Belgium, would inevitably hurt third-nation businesses and would be unlikely to gain global consensus unless Russia brazenly defies warnings.

"It's not cost-free by any means. But the big loser in that decision will be the Russians," Taylor said.

Matthew Rojansky, director of the Kennan Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, said that Russia had already inured itself against some economic pressure since 2014 when the West imposed sanctions over its seizure of Crimea.

But he said the Biden administration had been effective by communicating directly to Russia that there would be inevitable and severe consequences.

Shamans performing a ritual of predictions for the coming year display a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Lima in December 2021 /AFP/File

"You don't want a big, dark, scary cloud but then you're not sure the probability that the storm is coming. You want 100 percent probability of a specific lightning strike," he said.

"No one ever has ever doubted that the United States can hurt Russia economically. The question is, does that work to change Russia's behavior?

"History has taught us that the only chance it has in working is as a threat in advance. If you do it to them after they've already invaded and annexed Crimea, you're not going to get them to undo that."

- Military pressure -

Some hawkish members of Congress say Biden should have already imposed sanctions as a consequence of moving troops.

Russia, which insists that the United States pledged not to expand NATO after the Soviet Union's collapse, has sought guarantees that the alliance will not accept Ukraine or establish bases in more former Soviet republics.

US Air Force Osprey aircrafts fly above Kyiv in September 2020 drills /AFP/File

Western officials say that Russia cannot dictate to Ukraine whether to join NATO. But European partners in NATO, which will also meet with Russia next week, have made clear they are unlikely to accept Ukraine's accession.

Rojansky said that the United States needed to be careful not to take the very actions behind Putin's unease such as moving on NATO.

But Biden, who has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine, could share more intelligence with Kyiv, send forces to NATO nations bordering Russia or even arm irregular Ukrainian forces batting Moscow, Taylor said.

"So if he decides to invade, he's going get exactly what he doesn't want," Taylor said of Putin.

"He should be deterred from doing this. But will he be? Only one man can answer that question."

UPI News

Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Russian troops continued their deployment into Kazakhstan on Sunday in the wake of deadly protests against the country's leadership after a rise in gas prices. At least 160 people have died and thousands more have been arrested during the unrest, Kazakhstan officials told Russian state media outlets.
PROTESTS
MarketWatch

Biden offers carrots, threatens sticks with Russia over Ukraine

The Biden administration is presenting Russia with a combination of carrots and sticks as it approaches discussions with Moscow over threats to invade Ukraine. Senior U.S. officials say the administration is open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on American and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe if it’s willing to back off on Ukraine.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US, Russia kick off 'difficult' talks on Ukraine

A top Russian official said he had a "difficult" conversation with his US counterpart on Sunday as preliminary talks on Ukraine got under way amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor. "The conversation was difficult, it couldn't have been easy," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency after meeting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during a working dinner in Geneva. Ryabkov described his talks with Sherman, which lasted a little over two hours, as "business-like." A full day of talks was to follow Monday. "I think that tomorrow we won't waste any time," Ryabkov said, adding that he "never loses optimism."
U.S. POLITICS
News 8 WROC

Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their relationship but the relationship between the U.S. and its NATO allies. Prospects are bleak. Though the immediacy of […]
FOREIGN POLICY
