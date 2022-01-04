ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the first photo from the spacecraft NASA will ram into an asteroid

By Joshua Hawkins
 6 days ago

NASA has shared the first photos taken by the DART’s built-in camera system. Launched in November, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test — or DART for short — is an asteroid-defense system. While the spacecraft’s primary mission is to slam into an asteroid later this year, NASA also equipped it with a camera called the DRACO. DART will take photographs along its journey using the DRACO camera, and the first is a stark reminder of just how big space is.

Check out DRACO’s first photos from the DART spacecraft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Gl11_0dbzbaiR00
Image source: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

DRACO is short for Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation. The camera was primarily built to capture high-resolution photos of DART’s journey towards Didymos. NASA shared the first images captured by DRACO in late December, and both are haunting in their own ways.

In the first photo, we can see around a dozen stars in the backdrop of space near the intersection of the Perseus, Aries, and Taurus constellations. The photo was taken right after the DRACO opened the door over its telescopic imager on December 7. The photograph was captured around 2 million miles away from Earth. NASA says that distance is still “very close, astronomically speaking”. Using data from the first photo, the DART navigation team was able to orient DRACO at specific points of interest.

The team started by pointing DRACO’s camera at Messier 38, which is also known as the Starfish Cluster. On December 10, DRACO captured and submitted a second photograph. This photo gave us another look at Messier 38, roughly 4,200 light-years from Earth. NASA says the team intentionally captured stars around Messier 38 to help determine imperfections in the image. This also helps the team calibrate how bright objects are, which is important for accurate measurements. DRACO will play an important part in how NASA navigates the DART spacecraft to its target. As such, accuracy is important.

Excitement grows following the captures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZoXy_0dbzbaiR00
Image source: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

When the DART spacecraft launched in late November, many were concerned with how DRACO would fare during the launch. Because of rough vibrations when the spacecraft takes off, as well as the intense temperature shift when it leaves the Earth’s atmosphere, NASA was concerned DRACO might not work properly. As the only instrument on the spacecraft, NASA waited to see how well it stood up to the beating it had taken. Luckily, when the doors protecting DRACO opened, the results were uplifting.

NASA says the excitement surrounding the photos is reminiscent of the same excitement when New Horizons captured close-up images of the Pluto system. Furthermore, the quality of the photos is outstanding. Thanks to this new data, NASA is confident the DART mission will reach its target in September of 2022 as planned.

AFP

'Amazing milestone' as NASA fully deploys Webb telescope in space

The most powerful space telescope ever built completed a tricky two-week-long deployment phase Saturday, unfolding its final golden mirror panel, as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history. Engineering teams in the James Webb Space Telescope's control room cheered as confirmation came back that its final wing was deployed and latched into place. "I'm emotional about it -- what an amazing milestone," Thomas Zurbuchen, a senior NASA engineer, said during the live video feed as stargazers worldwide celebrated. Because the telescope was too large to fit into a rocket's nose cone in its operational configuration, it was transported folded up.
BALTIMORE, MD
CNET

NASA Perseverance Mars rover has crud obstructing its rock sample system

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars does not take kindly to our robotic explorers. It chokes them with dust, roughs up their wheels and messes with their probes, and now it's throwing a new challenge at NASA's Perseverance rover. There's some pebble-size debris getting in the way of the machine's rock sample collection system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

2021 in Review: Highlights from NASA in Silicon Valley

MOFFETT FIELD, Calif. (NASA PR) — Join us as we look back at the highlights of 2021 at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley. 1) NASA’s water-hunting Moon rover, the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, made great strides this year. The VIPER team successfully completed practice runs of the full-scale assembly of the Artemis program’s lunar rover in VIPER’s new clean room. Two rounds of egress testing let rover drivers practice exiting the lander and rolling onto the rocky surface of the Moon. NASA also announced the landing site selected for the robotic rover, which will be delivered to the Nobile region of the Moon’s South Pole in late 2023 as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. NASA also chose eight new VIPER science team members and their proposals to expand and complement VIPER’s already existing science team and planned investigations. This year’s progress contributed to VIPER’s completion of its Critical Design Review, turning the mission’s focus toward construction of the rover beginning in late 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

'Mystery hut' spotted by China's moon rover gets an explanation

The "mystery hut," or "house," spotted by China's Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be -- drumroll, please -- a rock. That's not exactly a surprise, but it's an amusing conclusion to the lunar enigma that entranced so many of us in December. Once...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

NASA left a camera off the Webb Space Telescope: Here’s why

After years of setbacks and delays, NASA finally launched the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Day 2020, ushering in a new era of space observation. The observatory is still making its way through the initial stages of its mission, a process that includes everything from deploying its high-gain antenna and other systems to kicking off its orbital injection burn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
d1softballnews.com

Daje! By the end of the month super asteroid will touch the earth!

A huge asteroid, considered “potentially dangerous” by NASA, two and a half times the height of the Empire State Building in New York is set to skim the Earth at the end of this month passing through its orbit. With an estimated diameter of at least one kilometer,...
ASTRONOMY
