Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 56 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 56 million on Monday, with more than 6 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days.

By Monday night, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 56,091,119, and the nationwide death toll neared 828,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The latest figures include 631,183 COVID-19 cases and 797 virus-related fatalities reported within the 24-hour period ended at 4 p.m. EST.

Moreover, the latest 1 million U.S. cases have been reported since late Sunday evening , or roughly one-quarter of the time it took to accumulate 1 million cases during the nation’s winter 2021 peak. It also means that 4 million new cases have been diagnosed in the nine days since Christmas, fueled primarily by the newly dominant omicron variant.

Meanwhile, global cases have swelled to more than 292 million, resulting in more than 5.4 million virus-related fatalities worldwide. New U.S. COVID-19 infections reported within the past 28 days now account for roughly one-quarter of the more than 24 million cases confirmed globally during the same four-week period, according to Johns Hopkins data.

India has recorded the second-highest cumulative nationwide cases with nearly 35 million, but the United Kingdom has confirmed nearly 2.8 million new cases within the past 28 days, trailing only the United States and followed closely by France with more than 2.3 million new cases confirmed during the same four-week period.

California remains the hardest-hit U.S. state - with nearly 5.6 million cumulative infections recorded to date - followed by Texas with nearly 4.8 million cases, Florida with more than 4.2 million cases and New York with nearly 3.7 million cases. Meanwhile, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Ohio have each reported more than 2 million cumulative cases.

The following 12 other states have confirmed at least 1 million cases:

Georgia : More than 1.8 million cases, resulting in more than 31,000 deaths.

: More than 1.8 million cases, resulting in more than 31,000 deaths. Michigan : Nearly 1.8 million cases, resulting in more than 29,000 deaths.

: Nearly 1.8 million cases, resulting in more than 29,000 deaths. North Carolina : More than 1.7 million cases, resulting in more than 19,000 deaths.

: More than 1.7 million cases, resulting in more than 19,000 deaths. New Jersey : More than 1.6 million cases, resulting in more than 29,000 deaths.

: More than 1.6 million cases, resulting in more than 29,000 deaths. : More than 1.4 million cases, resulting in nearly 21,000 deaths.

Arizona : Nearly 1.4 million cases, resulting in more than 24,000 deaths.

: Nearly 1.4 million cases, resulting in more than 24,000 deaths. Indiana : Nearly 1.3 million cases, resulting in more than 19,000 deaths.

: Nearly 1.3 million cases, resulting in more than 19,000 deaths. Massachusetts : Nearly 1.2 million cases, resulting in more than 20,000 deaths.

: Nearly 1.2 million cases, resulting in more than 20,000 deaths. Virginia : Nearly 1.2 million cases, resulting in nearly 16,000 deaths.

: Nearly 1.2 million cases, resulting in nearly 16,000 deaths. Wisconsin : More than 1.1 million cases, resulting in more than 11,000 deaths.

: More than 1.1 million cases, resulting in more than 11,000 deaths. Minnesota : More than 1 million cases, resulting in nearly 11,000 deaths.

: More than 1 million cases, resulting in nearly 11,000 deaths. Missouri: More than 1 million cases, resulting in more than 16,000 deaths.

Fourteen other states have reported at least half a million cases, including South Carolina, Colorado, Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Washington, Maryland, Oklahoma, Utah, Iowa, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas and Connecticut.

The complete state-by-state tracker can be viewed on CNN.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2022 Cox Media Group