Hailey Bieber shared snaps from rural New Years getaway with hubby Justin Bieber and pal Kendall Jenner

By Stefani Munro
 6 days ago
Hailey Bieber, 25, took to her social media on Monday to share well wishes for the New Year to her 40.2 million Instagram followers. "Happy New Year. Life lately," she wrote beside a series of pictures from her romantic rural New Year getaway with her pop star hubby, Justin Bieber, 27,...

