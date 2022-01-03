The Large and Small of It.

(Victor Valley)– For 33 years the Kiwanis Club of Apple Valley has given the gift of love to Victor Valley Animal Protective League (VVAPL) by donating pet food during Christmastime. Since partnering with the Apple Valley Feed Bin many years ago, the club’s food gift has increased substantially, often giving over 1,000 pounds. This year their gift is an amazing 5,300 pounds of dog and cat food. Kiwanis President Ian Fassnacht noted this was the most Poundage ever collected, and they could not have done it without the feed bin’s help. Terry Saenz, VVAPL Board President said, “We are grateful beyond measure to the Apple Valley Kiwanis and Apple Valley Feed Bin for their commitment and annual gift to help our animals. Their generosity helps us to continue…Making a Difference One Life at a Time.”

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO