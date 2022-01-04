Arizona is on the verge of losing native bird species, the Pygmy-Owl

A milestone was observed on Dec. 28. The date marked the 48th anniversary of the signing of the Endangered Species Act by President Richard Nixon. The Department of Interior issued the first list of endangered species in March 1967. It included 14 mammals, 36 birds, six reptiles, six amphibians and 22 fish. A few notable species listed in 1967 included the grizzly bear, American alligator, Florida manatee and bald eagle. With the exception of the manatee, most of these species have recovered.
