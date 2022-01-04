Arizona is on the verge of losing native bird species, the Pygmy-Owl

JOHN DAY — One of the joys of birdwatching is you never know what you’re going to see when you head out with your binoculars and field guide. This year’s John Day Christmas bird count, which has been conducted each December since 1981 by the John Day Bird Club, included two first-time sightings: a ferruginous hawk and a Swainson’s thrush. Other rarities included Harris’ sparrow, last spotted during the local Christmas count in 2006, and the first Lincoln’s sparrow since 2013.

JOHN DAY, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO