CES gadget show shortened to 3 days; some big tech stay away

The annual Consumer Electronics Show returned to an in-person format this week, though many big vendors gave it a miss, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The annual Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, is back in Las Vegas this week after the pandemic forced organizers to hold an all-virtual event 2021. High-profile exhibitors including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Texas-based AT&T, along with many others did not attend due to ongoing COVID-19 risks. But lots of companies are showing their new gadgets, from giant TVs to a smart dog collar.
