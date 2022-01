I’ve written much on New Year’s resolutions over the years (including "Do This One Thing for Increased Happiness in the New Year"), and our cultural fixation on starting fresh as the year’s calendar flips to a new number. While most people focus on individual self-improvement goals during this time, if you’re thinking about goals, it can also be useful for those in romantic partnerships to think about how to strengthen their relationship as they move forward. The stress, uncertainty, and stagnation of the past two pandemic-filled years have caused widespread angst—and often that takes a toll in turn on the dynamic of a couple. Are you ready to give some thought to how to help strengthen your relationship, whether it’s a new year or not? Read on!

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO