Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Public Library to provide curbside-only service

By Kellen Voss
 6 days ago
Kalamazoo Public Library (KPL) will be offering curbside service only at all five locations, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The library said the shift was due a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

All KPL locations will be closed on Tuesday, January 4 to prepare for curbside service.

Those KPL locations will reopen with curbside-only service the following day, as buildings will be closed to in-person access and services until further notice.

Public restrooms, printing, copying, and faxing services will not be available.

For more information regarding library hours and future events, click here .

