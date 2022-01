DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Omicron variant is continuing to sweep the nation as the positivity rate rises, sitting at 43.6% in Alabama as of Friday afternoon. “The positivity rate is much higher than we were used to with Delta,” Southeast Public Health District Administrator, Corey Kirkland said. “This variant was reported early on to be much more transmissible, and I think it’s proving that every day. We have certainly seen an uptick in the number of cases. We’ve seen requests for testing go up, and in some cases, we’ve seen the request for vaccines go up.”

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO