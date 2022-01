MISSOULA — Six minutes was all it took for Montana to melt away the deep freeze that stifled its best sharpshooters last week. The Lady Griz basketball team used six 3-point goals in the first quarter to seize control and coasted to a 68-50 win over rusty Eastern Washington on Thursday night at Dahlberg Arena. Montana snapped a two-game skid in improving to 3-2 in Big Sky Conference play, 10-4 overall.

1 DAY AGO