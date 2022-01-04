ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners land Dillon Gabriel in transfer portal

By Joey Helmer
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. — The transfer portal taketh, and the transfer portal giveth. Just hours after the major announcement that Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams has entered the portal, Oklahoma has landed Dillon Gabriel from it. The former UCF star signal caller announced the news Monday evening on Twitter. It’s...

247Sports

