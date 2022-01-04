ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Industry, customers exhale with beginning of adult-use pot in Montana

By Arren Kimbel-Sannit
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tbt3Q_0dbzYo2800

It was late morning on New Years Day, and though much of downtown Helena was cold and quiet, business was good at the Cannabis Corner.

A steady stream of customers had braved the frigid temps all morning long, lining up in the dawn of a new day for Montana: Recreational marijuana had arrived. Though technically legal to possess up to a certain amount since the passage of Ballot Initiative 190 in 2020, pot was not available for legal purchase without a medical card until the new year, creating time for lawmakers and state officials to erect an expansive regulatory framework, and for dispensary owners, growers and more to understand it, stock up and get ready.

J.D. “Pepper” Petersen, the owner of the Cannabis Corner, got to know this bureaucracy better than most in the industry. He was at the fore of the campaign for legalizing adult-use marijuana, then, as president of the Montana Cannabis Guild, lobbied for dispensaries as legislators created a taxation, revenue collection and regulation structure for the marijuana sector in the form of House Bill 701.

“It’s been a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “It’s kind of like walking into the darkness, you know, without a headlamp, just having the faith that there’s a light at the end of that tunnel.”

But by Saturday, the ink was dry on hundreds of pages of statute and government rules, and at Cannabis Corner and hundreds of other dispensaries across the state, it was time to sell some weed.

People had been filtering in and out of Cannabis Corner all day, eager to partake in the new market. Petersen said some people danced in line; few, if any, griped about the 20% tax rate set by the state, or the potency limits on some concentrates and edibles. Some people had questions, others seemed to know what they were doing — either way, he said, they seemed to be overwhelmingly new faces, not existing medical card holders.

The dispensary had only set up shop in this location in the previous week, taking over the space from another dispensary that Petersen said downsized. Customers didn’t seem to mind that the old signage was still around — in an industry that the Governor’s budget office has estimated could do $130 million in sales in its first year, if you have the supply, you can find someone to buy it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPhz8_0dbzYo2800

Pepper Petersen, president of the Montana Cannabis Guild, stands in his dispensary, Cannabis Corner, in Helena, on January 1, 2022 (Arren Kimbel-Sannit/The Daily Montanan)

There was, however, some element of controlled chaos. There were issues, for example, with the point-of-sale system. Hundreds of dollars were changing hands with every transaction, and employees at the Cannabis Corner were tallying up and recording the totals with calculators and pens.

Other dispensaries reported similar stories — computer glitches or technical issues, the occasional long line. Some were finding that the edible products they were making for medical patients were too strong to sell to recreational customers under state law, which establishes a maximum of 10 milligrams of THC per single serving.

But by and large, the state’s marijuana retailers were doing a brisk business.

“We had a line out the door when we first opened,” said Jerry Spurlock, the owner of the Firefly Dispensary in Missoula. “We had one guy that literally was standing at the door in the cold because he wanted to be the first recreational sale in Missoula, and we’re the earliest to open.”

In addition to creating access to a market of marijuana consumers of unprecedented size in Montana, the passage of I-190 signaled something of a shift in virtues. More than half of Montana voters agreed: Possession of marijuana, in most instances, wasn’t worth a jail sentence, at least not while there’s money to be made. Accordingly, the law now carries provisions for expungement of convictions for actions now legal in the state, though the process has been slow-moving so far.

“There’s a lot of people who are stuck in the system for something they shouldn’t be,” said 34-year-old Joe Piersma of Helena, emerging from the 710 Montana dispensary on 11th Avenue in Helena. “You see liquor stores and casinos on every block, it’s kind of disconcerting that you could go home and smoke a plant and get arrested and have your life ruined.”

Piersma said he once had a medical card, back in the early days of Montana’s medical marijuana program, but didn’t get one again after the Legislature cracked down on the industry, drastically reducing the number of patients who could get cards. Now, he said, he feels the stigma is beginning to lift.

Back in Missoula, Spurlock said he sees the change in attitudes in the earnest questions he received from customers on launch day.

“When you ask a lot of questions, you get educated, and education destigmatizes what we do for a living,” he said.

Admittedly, marijuana is still not legal for sale in much of the state. Under HB701, counties where a majority of voters didn’t support I-190 will have to take separate votes to allow for recreational dispensaries, something that’s already occurred in Dawson County, for example.

But in the majority of Montana counties, anticipation is high. Petersen said he’s heard from some dispensaries that anticipate doubling or tripling the highest-volume day they ever had before full legalization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGU24_0dbzYo2800

Jerry Spurlock, with Firefly, said customers were lined up outside Saturday before the Missoula business opened to buy recreational marijuana on the first day it was legal. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan)

After all, a big part of selling pot — and making it legal — is making money. Advocates with the I-190 campaign touted possible annual tax revenue of more than $40 million a year at a 20% tax rate. House Bill 701 directs the money generated from recreational sales to a variety of programs, from conservation to substance abuse prevention to veterans’ care to the general fund and more. Some localities have also taken the step of adopting an additional 3% excise tax.

Exactly how much the fledgling industry made in its first weekend won’t be clear until quarterly tax reports are due to the Department of Revenue in April. But Petersen is bullish on how much a dispensary like his can sell.

“The most this location’s ever done is 15 pounds in a day and that was after untethering,” he said, referring to the period when the Legislature removed restrictions on where medical patients could purchase cannabis. “And so I’m anticipating for rec, you know, 20, 25 pounds in a day. That is a lot of money.”

That’s all if he can maintain supply. Before, the market was contained: You could only sell to as many people as the state would provide medical cards. Now, the constraints are different, at least in Montana’s so-called “green” counties.

“Now we have to serve an additional, you know, 150,000 people,” Petersen said. “So we are anticipating that there are going to be some shortages. You gotta go out there and find supply.”

The post Industry, customers exhale with beginning of adult-use pot in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 16

Viveca Arnst
5d ago

It's about time this happened. People have known it's good medicine for thousands of years. Prohibition has never worked, so how about we just enjoy and get some revenue to boot. Plus- I survived the '70s- twice! Lol!

Reply
2
Karin Christine Courtney
5d ago

obviously some people don't research the effects of marijuana on the human body. the positive effects. maybe read about how everyone has an endocrine system and how marijuana helps with that endocrine system.

Reply(3)
2
Related
Daily Montanan

Montana sports bettors wagered $46 million on sports in 2021, but did they win?

After a tumultuous start due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the emergent Montana sports betting market picked up in 2021, with Montana bettors wagering $46 million through December 27. The return of sports and the reopening of bars heading into 2021 meant the state could finally see how its product, Sports Bet […] The post Montana sports bettors wagered $46 million on sports in 2021, but did they win? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Community Medical says most nurses’ pay will be solved by next week

An effort to get more than 250 nurses in the Missoula area paid back wages has made progress, but attorneys and leaders representing them say the efforts by Community Medical Center may still leave them short of wages owed. The Montana Nurses Association and the nursing union gave the large healthcare center until Monday at […] The post Community Medical says most nurses’ pay will be solved by next week appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Calls to relist continue after 20 Yellowstone wolves killed in first part of season

A coalition of Western environmental organizations is calling for the U.S. Department of the Interior to relist gray wolves in the northern Rockies on an emergency basis following reports that hunters had killed 20 wolves from Yellowstone National Park that wandered from the park’s boundary into surrounding states since the back half of 2021. Fifteen […] The post Calls to relist continue after 20 Yellowstone wolves killed in first part of season appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Report finds problems with foster child program, including missing protection and safety plans

An investigation by Montana’s Legislative Auditor released this week shows the state’s foster care system hampered by obsolete software, inconsistent leadership and approach to reports of abuse or neglect, and it dismantles the notion that the rise in foster-care kids is due solely to a disproportionate increase in drug use. The number of kids in […] The post Report finds problems with foster child program, including missing protection and safety plans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Business
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Daily Montanan

Group starts collecting signatures for property tax cap initiative

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has approved a constitutional initiative that, if passed, would cap residential property taxes, roll back valuations, and also reduce tax breaks for “speculators, investors and house ‘flippers.’” Former state lawmaker and current U.S. House of Representatives candidate Al Olszewski is the treasurer for the Montana Property Tax Cap Initiative. […] The post Group starts collecting signatures for property tax cap initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

DPHHS: 19 children infected with omicron in the state but so far no hospitalizations

Hospitalizations among children have been soaring in parts of the country as the omicron variant continues to fuel spikes in cases across the U.S.; while that hasn’t happened in Montana yet, a leading Montana pediatrician says it is likely on its way. “Montana is a little bit behind the rest of the U.S. in terms […] The post DPHHS: 19 children infected with omicron in the state but so far no hospitalizations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The United States of Tax Havens

There are many ways in which the United States is not one country. I’m not referring to red states versus blue states, or racial or ethnic divisions. What I mean is that the United States, where countless corrupt billionaires and dictators have stashed their loot, is not a single tax haven, but many separate tax […] The post The United States of Tax Havens appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Montanan

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#House
Daily Montanan

Judge rules Billings’ ‘franchise fees’ were illegal sales tax

A protracted battle that affects nearly every resident living within Montana’s largest city may wind up costing the City of Billings between $6 million and $8 million as a judge ruled “franchise fees” charged to water and sewer users were illegal sales taxes, prohibited by state law. Moreover, the court order demonstrated that city officials […] The post Judge rules Billings’ ‘franchise fees’ were illegal sales tax appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Hughes Creek Road blocked again

Two court rulings, two gates and years of fighting appeared to be coming to a close this December when Ravalli County officials told property owners living near Hughes Creek Road that a gate blocking the county road would need to be removed or officials there would remove it. The landowners, which for decades have disputed […] The post Hughes Creek Road blocked again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Anger has spread across Montana like a disease

At a city commission meeting, a citizen approached the podium. In remarks dripping with vitriol and peppered with profanity, he impugned the characters of two city staff members, disparaged the lengthy service of one city commissioner, and bemoaned the fate of his fellow citizens, whom he dismissed as “dumb bastards” getting taken by “The Man.” […] The post Anger has spread across Montana like a disease appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

ARPA Health Advisory Commission approves recommendation for $30M to child care on split vote

Elizabeth Shults is worried that after 20 years running a child care business, she’ll be forced to close — despite a child care stabilization grant from the state of Montana. “This money will not keep me in business,” said Shults, of Belgrade. Thursday, Shults shared her experience applying for a child care stabilization grant from […] The post ARPA Health Advisory Commission approves recommendation for $30M to child care on split vote appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Casinos
Daily Montanan

Gianforte: ‘The state does not need to exercise emergency powers’ to combat omicron

Gov. Greg Gianforte acknowledged the high degree of transmissibility of the omicron COVID-19 variant but maintained at a press conference Tuesday at the Capitol that Montana would not return to a state of emergency or implement a vaccine mandate. “The state does not need to exercise emergency powers,” Gianforte said at the press briefing, held […] The post Gianforte: ‘The state does not need to exercise emergency powers’ to combat omicron appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

UPDATED: Nurses association says Missoula’s Community Medical Center is failing to pay its nurses

The Montana Nurses Association is giving one of the largest health care centers in the state until noon on Friday to pay more than 250 nurses and likely other staff for nearly a month of partial wages or face legal action to get employees past-due checks. A letter sent to Community Medical Center Chief Executive […] The post UPDATED: Nurses association says Missoula’s Community Medical Center is failing to pay its nurses appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Maskless in Billings: School district gives up on requirement, but it feels like fatigue

Well 2022, you’re lookin’ a lot like 2021 to me. Protests have been planned for capitol buildings on Jan. 6, and we’re continuing a fight over the most common-sense, inoffensive measures possible: Getting a vaccine and wearing a mask. I guess because everything has to be political, that means every issue will become a matter […] The post Maskless in Billings: School district gives up on requirement, but it feels like fatigue appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana-based documentary on misinformation, disinformation will get worldwide audience

If you’re reading this article, it’s likely that this story isn’t directed at you.  Sorry.  But a Montana organization and film that is winning a pile of awards is going to get a worldwide showing this week, and the documentary aims to make sense of the world of disinformation, misinformation and why news may be […] The post Montana-based documentary on misinformation, disinformation will get worldwide audience appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MOVIES
Daily Montanan

Three-judge panel hears arguments in PSC redistricting case

What about doing away with Public Service Commission districts altogether and holding an at-large election in 2022? That was one question U.S District Judge Donald Molloy asked the Montana Secretary of State’s lawyer Friday in a hearing about a lawsuit alleging the PSC districts are so far out of alignment they violate the one person, […] The post Three-judge panel hears arguments in PSC redistricting case appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The ‘burn scars’ of wildfires threaten West’s drinking water

Colorado saw its worst fire season last year, with the three largest fires in state history and more than 600,000 acres burned. But some of the effects didn’t appear until this July, when heavy rain pushed sediment from damaged forests down mountainsides, causing mudslides that shut down sections of Interstate 70 for almost two weeks. […] The post The ‘burn scars’ of wildfires threaten West’s drinking water appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Montanan

Ed tax credit for public schools maxed out within minutes, raising equity concerns

A former public schools superintendent and Montana legislator said the increased limit on a tax credit for education is creating unequal benefits after the cap for one program hit its maximum $1 million within minutes it was available. “If you go back to the historic lawsuits for education funding and questions about equality and equitable […] The post Ed tax credit for public schools maxed out within minutes, raising equity concerns appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Residents grill DEQ for possible mining permit at Zortman Landusky

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality wanted public comment on a small mining exploration permit at the site of one of the state’s worst environmental disasters near Zortman. It got its wish and then some as tribal members from nearby Fort Belknap Indian Community and environmental advocates sharply criticized the plan, questioning the analysis, accusing […] The post Residents grill DEQ for possible mining permit at Zortman Landusky appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy