Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 15:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southeastern Alabama. Target Area: Chambers; Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lee and southeastern Chambers Counties through 400 PM CST At 336 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Beans Mill, or near Opelika, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Auburn, Opelika, Valley, Smiths, Smiths Station, Cusseta, Beulah, Beans Mill, Huguley, Fairfax, River View, Beauregard, Bleecker, Griffen Mill, Ladonia, Robert G. Pitts Airport, Lanett Municipal Airport, I 85 Welcome Center At Lanett, Monterey Heights and Mount Jefferson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
