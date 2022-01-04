ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

15 SUVs and Vans That Are Great for Family Road Trips

By Tatiania Perry
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Packing your family into a car for a long drive doesn't have to be a miserable task with these family-friendly vehicles that prioritize comfort and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Chrysler previews its all-electric future with Airflow concept SUV

Chrysler, the iconic American brand owned by Stellantis, will only sell electric vehicles by 2028, the company announced at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. To emphasize this seismic shift, the company revealed its latest concept, the Airflow crossover SUV with a similar profile to the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. The vehicle unveiled at CES is meant to be just a concept, but it looks very close to production-ready. Chrysler says its first EV will start production in 2025.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Highlander SUV: Here’s How Owners Really Feel

The Toyota Highlander is the Japanese automaker’s popular midsize SUV model. The Highlander has a sleek design and great standard features. How do Highlander owners really feel about the midsize SUV model?. The Toyota Highlander’s pros and cons. The Toyota Highlander debuted in America in 2001. Over two...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

SUV Tent Buyer's Guide: Another Must-Have for Road Trips

The camping/overlanding/living-on-the-lam craze is still red-hot. More and more, truck and SUV owners are heading off-road and into the deserts and backwoods of the world, spending days and sometimes weeks in the great outdoors. Their mission? Typically it's to have as much recreational fun as humanly possible, though sometimes simply relaxing and getting away from daily routines, obligations, and so on, are the top reasons for making such journeys.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid#Android Auto#Suv#Vehicles#Jeep#Grand#Cadillac#Usb C
8 News Now

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Verge

General Motors announces electric versions of the Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs

General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced electric versions of the automaker’s Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs, both of which will be available in 2023. The electric Chevy Equinox will retail for a suggested price of $30,000, which could help drive broader adoption of electric vehicles in the US. The...
CARS
Axios

GM's electric onslaught: Pickups, SUVs and delivery vans

General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday outlined the next steps in the company's aggressive electric vehicle rollout, including a plug-in Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck and two SUVs, while demand for its electric delivery vans grows. Why it matters: Pickups and SUVs are the heart of the U.S. vehicle...
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
insideevs.com

2023 GMC Sierra Denali EV Rendered Based Off Teaser

As you may have seen, GMC recently teased an all-electric version of the Sierra. Available exclusively in top Denali trim, the electric Sierra will be shown in full next year. However, in the meantime automotive design YouTuber AutoYa has created a detailed render based on what's been shown thus far.
CARS
The Car Connection

Honda Accord: Best Sedan To Buy 2022

The Honda Accord wins our Best Sedan To Buy 2022 with a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10. That rating ties the Hyundai Sonata, Lexus ES, and Kia K5, which are all newer than the Accord. Last redesigned for 2018, the fastback sedan may be due for a redesign for 2023, yet its graceful style, feature-loaded value, roominess, and balanced handling still give it an edge.
BUYING CARS
Marietta Daily Journal

Auto review: High Five! Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a stylish, roomy and speedy EV

JULIAN, California — We've come a long way from Pious to Ioniq. Twenty years ago, the Toyota Prius sparked a green segment in the American car market. The stylish hybrid was gobbled up by granola chewers and became a hit, inspiring predictions from the pointy-head class that hybrids would dominate the market by 2020. Hybrid GMC Yukons, Ford Fusion hybrids, Chevy Volts came and went as the hybrid hype fizzled. Turns out, green is a niche like V-8s, diesel trucks, off-road dirt kickers.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Is a Chevrolet Silverado EV Pickup?

Ford set a daring bar when it slapped a $41,669 base price on the new all-electric F-150 Lightning full-size pickup. That MSRP places the least expensive Lightning Pro model weirdly in line, price-wise, with an equivalent gas-fed, base-model, four-wheel-drive F-150 XL pickup. It doubled as a preemptive challenge to other makers of electric pickup trucks. Rivian's stunning R1T, our 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year? That starts at $67,500, but it's also smaller and aimed at luxury customers. So what about Chevrolet's new Silverado EV, the Lightning's (most) direct competitor?
BUYING CARS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
713K+
Followers
76K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy