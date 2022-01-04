2022 appears to be another active year in Louisiana politics

2022 is shaping up to be an active year for politics in Louisiana. “LAPolitics.com” publisher Jeremy Alford says first up a redistricting session in February. Alford says partisan politics PLUS population losses will come into play as legislators redraw district lines for Congress, the legislature, Public Service Commission and state courts.

“It’s going to be intense and it’s going to be high pressure,” said Alford. “Particularly for elected officials who live areas that lost population, in particular, northwest Louisiana is going to see some changes.”

Governor Edwards has said he wants a second majority-minority Congressional district, but Alford expects the GOP-led legislature will resist.

In the 2022 regular legislative session, Alford thinks we’ll see attempts to again pass legislation that did not make it into law last year. He says some of these are real hot-button topics we’ve heard about before.

“Vaccine mandates, the powers of the executive branch versus the legislative branch, critical race theory, transgender athletes,” said Alford.

Also in the coming year, the mid-term Congressional elections and the beginning of the run-up to the 2023 gubernatorial and statewide office elections. Alford says there are lot of people who’d like to move into the Governor’s Mansion.

“The Lt. Governor (Billy Nungesser), the Attorney General (Jeff Landry) and the Treasurer (John Schroder) all looking at the possibility of running for governor,” said Alford.