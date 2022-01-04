ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Feds Intercept Cocaine in Old TV Shipped From Colombia to Rhode Island, Arrest Suspect

By Ayumi Davis
 3 days ago
Jomar Cruz-Aponte, 25, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has been charged with conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to...

Comments / 10

darknofilter
3d ago

wow, I bet it was so good. now the feds for it for free in which they'll just sell 😩

6
Deirdre Keeney
3d ago

The DEA, Homeland security and the CIA hate competition. They are always trying to keep their monopoly on drugs

4
 

