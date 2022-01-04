South Ridge shapes up to be Tigers’ tallest test

CHERRY — The Cherry High School boys basketball team has been tested this season especially by Deer River and Mountain Iron-Buhl to name a few teams.

The Tigers biggest challenge, by far, will come today when they travel to South Ridge to take on Panthers, beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Big in the fact that South Ridge has two players that are 6-feet-9-inches tall and 6-8, along with a 6-4 player, which will test Cherry’s mettle in the paint.

The Tigers are coming off a 1-1 holiday tournament in Walker, having lost to New York Mills by three on the final day of the tournament.

That game, in itself, was a nice test for Cherry because the Eagles are ranked fourth in the state.

“We were glad to be able to compete with them the whole game,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “It’s always fun to play somebody like that. That’s the beauty of the Christmas Tournament.

“You get to play against people you never play against, and Walker had a nice facility.”

What did Christianson see coming out of that tournament?

“We need to improve on our consistency, overall,” he said. “That’s common for being so early in the season (six games). We need to be consistent in all facets of our game. At times we play a high-level defense, then we give up 77 points.

“We shoot well at times, then we struggled with it. We take care of the ball at times, then we turn it over. We have to be consistent with our play both offensively and defensively.”

Offensively, Christianson said he has four players averaging in double figures, so the balance is there.

“Teams have to game plan for everybody,” Christianson said. “They can't just take Isaac (Asuma). We have three other guys that can score. They have to take everyone into consideration and play an honest defense against us.”

Now, the Tigers must deal with South Ridge’s height.

New York Mills had a 6-6 guard, but this time, that presence will be in the paint.

“We’re not used to going against that kind of size,” Christianson said. “That other guy wasn’t around the paint. We have to learn how to finish and get effective shots off over a couple of big guys.

“We have to get physical with them, and play at their level. We have to try to do the things we do well, and not focus on their size. We have to stay consistent with our game plan and not let their size take out of our game. We have to keep playing our game, and do the things we do well.”

It’s the next biggest test for Cherry.

“South Ridge is well coached and organized,” Christianson said. “They’re going to be a good team this year, so it should be a good game.”