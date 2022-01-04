ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashwauk, MN

N-K faces another tough foe in Northland

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 6 days ago

NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team has already played Deer River and North Woods, but the next biggest test is right in front of the Spartans.

That’s because Nashwauk-Keewatin will be hosting Northland, beginning at 7:15 p.m. in the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.

The Eagles took everyone by surprise last season when they won some big games during the year, and according to Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi, Northland is primed to make another run at the 7A title.

“They have a lot,” Giorgi said. “They bring back their whole team from last year. They have two sets of times that are all strong players. They shoot the ball well. They take good care of the basketball.

“They play a relatively strong man-to-man defense. These guys have been playing varsity ball the last few years, so they have a quality team. They’ve played a lot of quality opponents, so they’ve been tested early.”

So have the Spartans, who have won their last three games, including a holiday tournament win over Hinckley-Finlayson at Duluth Marshall High School.

“The guys are starting to understand their roles, and they’re playing together,” Giorgi said. “They’re moving in the right direction, but the biggest thing for us is to get better on the defensive side of the ball.

“We're giving up too much dribble penetration. We’re giving teams too many second opportunities. We know that we need to get better at that to beat the stronger teams.”

This game against Northland is a rematch of last year’s Section 7A semifinal game, which the Spartans won.

“It’s a great test for us,” Giorgi said. “The guys are geared up, and they get excited when they play Northland. They’re looking forward to it. We just have to stay within ourselves, and play a full game.

“It’s all about taking care of the basketball, and taking good shots. We’ve already played Deer River and North Woods, but for where we are in the section, this is a big game for us. We want to beat a quality team. We need to get some quality wins.”

